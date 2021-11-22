BASKETBALL: NUIG Mystics and Maree Maintain Good Form

NUIG Maree’s formidable home form continued in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, with a 80-64 victory over UCD Marian, it was their fourth win from four league and cup games in Galway. Lovre Tvrdic top scored for NUIG Maree, on 23 points, backed by Jeryn Lucas (16) and Deondre Jackson (12). UCD Marian were headed by Srdjan Stojanovic (25) and Jonathan Jean (14).

NUIG Maree head coach Charlie Crowley was pleased with the win. “Nice job by our guys. All players in, everyone contributing, exactly what we’re trying to get done here. We asked the lads to play a certain style and they executed well. UCD Marian have some great players and our defence did a good enough job to secure the win. We’ve got them again now in two weeks and we’re well aware they will be a different beast. Time to knuckle down and work towards the (InsureMyHouse.ie National) Cup game”.

The fixture between Bright DCU Saints and Moycullen scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to Covid-19 and will be played at a later date.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1, Grand Hotel Malahide comfortably beat Titans, winning 94-66, helped by the contributions of Trevor Recio (22), Cian Daly (12) and Sean Daly (12). Titans scoring charts were headed by Comhghall McCormack (20), while Brendan Hardiman and Malik Thiam each scored 10.

In the MissQuote Division 1, NUIG Mystics got back to winning ways with a 32-point 82-50 win over Phoenix Rockets. Hazel Finn (15), Sara Messler (15) and Courtney Cecere (14) headed scoring for the victors, while Georgie McGrath 19, Brooke Alexander 15, Rebecca Barker 6, Anna Brennan 6 were the leading scorers for Phoenix Rockets.

Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill has a full round-up