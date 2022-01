NUIG Mystics claimed the InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division One National Cup, following a 68-35 win over Griffith College Templeogue at the National Basketball Arena.

Courtney Cecere was awarded MVP after 15 points and 12 rebounds, with Hazel Finn also contributing 14 points for Paul O’Brien’s team.

Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill reports.

