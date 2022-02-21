BASKETBALL: No Luck for Galway Teams This Week

The end of the season draws near, and teams are battling it out to secure their places in the playoffs of the MissQuote.ie and InsureMyVan.ie National Leagues.

Following their first defeat of the season last weekend, InsureMyVan.ie Super League table toppers, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig have found winning form once again. Having avenged the defeat to Garvey’s Tralee Warriors the following day, they made it two wins on the trot with an 88-53 victory over Moycullen BC.

Speaking after the game, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig coach Kieran O’Sullivan, praised the work ethic of his team. “Delighted with the performance, attitude and execution. Our high energy gave us the platform to keep a good pace all through. Moycullen battled as hard as they always do. We had fine performances from Adrian O’Sullivan, Padraig Lucey and Dylan Corkery. It was our last home league game, so great to see all the players get a chance to play in front of home fans.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors kept up the pace in second place of the South Conference, with a win against a hard-working NUIG Maree side. At the end of the first, the teams were level on 21 points apiece. However, the class of the Kerry side shone through to secure the win on a 93-79 score-line.

Ronalds Elksnis racked up 24 points for Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, buoyed by the tallies of Aaron Calixte (22) and Nikola Rosa (15). Deondre Jackson (25) was the stand-out performer for NUIG Maree. Lovre Tvrdic shot 13, followed by Jeryn Lucas on 10.

Speaking after the game, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling highlighted the importance of the crowd and its special attendees, in particular. “Delighted to be back playing in front of a packed complex, as excitement builds towards the play-offs, we asked our players for consistency in our league play and we certainly showed that at times last night.

“A team built like Maree won’t let you have it your own way, they battled and made us work for it to the end. We certainly took some steps forward this week and will need to build on that for the next two weeks, before we travel to Killorglin.”

“I would also like to acknowledge the presence of Bruce Kelliher’s family, who were in attendance last night. Bruce played for both Tralee and Maree, so it was very special to have them there,” he said.

In the MissQuote.ie Division 1, Portlaoise Panthers enjoyed a great home victory over recent InsureMyHouse.ie Division 1 National Cup champions NUIG Mystics, as they took a 10-point win in their fixture (80-70). Antigonie Sanabria scored a big 36 points for Panthers, while Áine McDonagh was top scorer for Portlaoise Panthers with 18 points.

As we drift towards the end of the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1, Visitors Grand Hotel Malahide convincingly saw off Titans on a 53-117 score-line at Ballinfoile Centre. Trevor Abecio (38) was the MVP, aided by the 19 point tally of Matthew Harper and Cian Daly’s 13. Anthony Ezeonu (18) was top scorer for Titans, followed by Joseph Coughlan (9) and Jackson Soper (7).

Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill has a full round-up

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Results

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 88-53 Moycullen BC

Moycullen BC – Grant Olsen 19, Kyle Cunningham 12, Eoghan Kelly 5, James Lyons 5.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 93-79 NUIG Maree

NUIG Maree – Deondre Jackson 25, Lovre Tvrdic 13, Jeryn Lucas 10

MissQuote.ie Division 1 Results

Portlaoise Panthers 80-70 NUIG Mystics

NUIG Mystics – Áine McDonagh 18, Hazel Finn 17, Courtney Cecere 15

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Results

Titans 53-117 Grand Hotel Malahide – Ballinfoile Centre

Titans – Anthony Ezeonu 18, Joseph Coughlan 9, Jackson Soper 7

MissQuote.ie Division 1 Fixtures

27th February

Tipperary Knights v NUIG Mystics – Presentation Secondary School, 15.00

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Fixtures

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Titans – Mercy College, 19.30