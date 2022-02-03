BASKETBALL: National League Preview (5th/6th February 2022)

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling says their 85-75 defeat at DBS Éanna was a “wake-up call” for the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup champions. The Kerry side are still second in the South Conference and Dowling is looking for a response against Moycullen on Saturday.

“Last week was a wake-up call for our guys, that we have a lot of work to do in order to contest with the likes of DBS Éanna, a top team in the league. Moycullen have shown they can beat anyone beating Killester and running (Griffith College) Templeogue close. We will have to be in top form if we are going to get the result”, Dowling stated.

His Moycullen counterpart, John Cunningham, is also looking to get back to winning ways, having suffered a 79-46 home defeat to Belfast Star. “Tough road trip. This being their first home game since their Cup win and their having two weeks to shake off the celebrations makes it even tougher. We’d like to think we gave them a bit of a fright in the Cup game down there, closing the gap to four points late in the 4th (quarter), but they still closed out the game like champions. One thing is for sure, if we shoot as poorly as last weekend, we haven’t a chance. However, that was our only bad day out in January, so we’ve parked it and moved on. The crowd in Tralee always gives a bit of a lift to the opposition as well and we’ll definitely be ready to give our all on the night.”

NUIG Maree host C&S Neptune and head coach Charlie Crowley is hoping to make it third time lucky, having lost in the league and in the Cup semi-finals to the Cork club.

“We’re looking forward to getting another shot at Neptune this weekend. They’ve got the better of us twice now, most recently in the Cup semi’s, so having another chance to try come out the right side against them is always welcomed. Hopefully now we can build on last weekend’s win against Templeogue”.

“This weekend’s game will be in honour of Bruce Kelliher, a club member who tragically passed away earlier this week. Most recently involved with Maree, but also heavily involved with Tralee Basketball years ago. Our sincerest condolences go out to the Kelliher family, you are all in our thoughts during this tough time.”

InsureMyVan.ie Super League fixtures:

Saturday 5th February

NUIG Maree v C&S Neptune – NUIG Kingfisher, 19.00

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Moycullen – Tralee Sports Complex, 17.00

==

South Conference leaders NUIG Mystics are due to play at Limerick Sport Huskies, but that game and the fixture between LYIT Donegal and Phoenix Rockets may be forced to be rescheduled due to player unavailability. Saturday sees Portlaoise Panthers away at Limerick Celtics, while Marble City Hawks take on Tipperary Knights at O’Loughlins GAA Club.

MissQuote.ie Division 1 fixtures:

Saturday 5th February

Limerick Sport Huskies v NUIG Mystics – UL Arena, 17.00

==

In the North Conference leaders EJ Sligo All-Stars travel to Ulster University and second-placed Abbey Seals Dublin Lions host LYIT Donegal seeking their fourth win in a row. Elsewhere McGowan’s Tolka Rovers are away at Titans and Drogheda Wolves, who had two road wins last weekend, host Grand Hotel Malahide with Gavin Garland’s side looking to make it five successive league wins.

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 fixtures:

Saturday 5th February

Titans v McGowan’s Tolka Rovers – Ballinfoile Centre, 18.00