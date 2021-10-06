Basketball National Cup draws announced

Defending Pat Duffy National Cup champions Griffith College Templeogue will face a trip to NUIG Maree in round one of the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup, after the draw was made on Tuesday. The winners of that game will face UCD Marian, who received a bye into the quarter-finals.
The draw saw Garvey’s Tralee Warriors pick up a round one home tie against Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, with Moycullen awaiting in the quarter-finals, after the County Galway club received a bye.
In the InsureMyHouse.ie women’s Division One National Cup draw, which took place at the National Basketball Arena, defending champions Portlaoise Panthers were given a bye in round one and will travel to NUIG Mystics in the quarter-finals.
InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup – Round 1
Bright DCU Saints v Killester
C&S Neptune v Bye
NUIG Maree v Griffith College Templeogue
UCD Marian v Bye
Belfast Star v DBS Éanna
Team 360 Financial Killorglin v Bye
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig
Moycullen v Bye
InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup – Quarter-finals
Bright DCU Saints/Killester v C&S Neptune
NUIG Maree/Griffith College Templeogue v UCD Marian
Belfast Star/DBS Éanna v Team 360 Financial Killorglin
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors/Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Moycullen
InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup – Round 1
LYIT Donegal v Swords Thunder
Marble City Hawks v BYE
Ulster University v Griffith College Templeogue
Tipperary Knights v BYE
Limerick Sport Huskies v Phoenix Rockets
Limerick Celtics v BYE
NUIG Mystics v BYE
Portlaoise Panthers v BYE