Basketball National Cup draws announced

Defending Pat Duffy National Cup champions Griffith College Templeogue will face a trip to NUIG Maree in round one of the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup, after the draw was made on Tuesday. The winners of that game will face UCD Marian, who received a bye into the quarter-finals.

The draw saw Garvey’s Tralee Warriors pick up a round one home tie against Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, with Moycullen awaiting in the quarter-finals, after the County Galway club received a bye.

In the InsureMyHouse.ie women’s Division One National Cup draw, which took place at the National Basketball Arena, defending champions Portlaoise Panthers were given a bye in round one and will travel to NUIG Mystics in the quarter-finals.

InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup – Round 1

Bright DCU Saints v Killester

C&S Neptune v Bye

NUIG Maree v Griffith College Templeogue

UCD Marian v Bye

Belfast Star v DBS Éanna

Team 360 Financial Killorglin v Bye

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

Moycullen v Bye

InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup – Quarter-finals

Bright DCU Saints/Killester v C&S Neptune

NUIG Maree/Griffith College Templeogue v UCD Marian

Belfast Star/DBS Éanna v Team 360 Financial Killorglin

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors/Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Moycullen

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup – Round 1

LYIT Donegal v Swords Thunder

Marble City Hawks v BYE

Ulster University v Griffith College Templeogue

Tipperary Knights v BYE

Limerick Sport Huskies v Phoenix Rockets

Limerick Celtics v BYE

NUIG Mystics v BYE

Portlaoise Panthers v BYE