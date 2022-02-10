BASKETBALL: Moycullen Looking To Right The Ship After Some Disappointing Results

Another round of InsureMyVan.ie/MissQuote.ie National League action approaches, as we head towards the business end of the season.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, C&S Neptune host Moycullen on Saturday, before travelling north to take on Belfast Star on Sunday. Currently sitting in the middle of the South Conference, this weekend presents an opportunity for C&S Neptune to secure their play-off spot.

Head coach and player Colin O’Reilly expects a pair of tough games this weekend. “After a nice win last weekend, we are looking forward to a very tough weekend both physically and mentally. We start on Saturday against a Moycullen team who results are not telling the full story of their season performances. As with all Moycullen teams they play a fast-paced, physical style of basketball making you earn everything on the floor. With in-conference wins being huge at this stage, we expect intensity to be ramped up even further this weekend.

Head coach for Moycullen is determined to right the ship after a couple of disappointing results. “There’s not a lot of positivity you can twist out of our two recent games, scoring under 50 in both. However, some of the best performances from Moycullen teams and individuals over the years have come in Neptune stadium and I hope that can inspire a reaction on Saturday. We’ve tried to address some of the root causes of our scoring issues over the last two weeks and Saturday will tell if that process is working.”

NUIG Maree meet Team 360 Financial Killorglin on Saturday in their matchup, with tip-off at 19.15 in Killorglin Sports Complex. It’s been a tough season so far for Team 360 Financial Killorglin, having only picked up 3 wins so far this season, but their head coach Declan Wall wants to finish out the season strong. “Been a tough few weeks for us and we have probably dropped out in the race for a playoff come the end of the season, so our aim now is to try and do as best we can to finish the last 4 games as good as we can and try and pick up a few wins that the club and supporters deserve. Maree at home is always a close game over the last few seasons and this year with them adding 5 imports has put them in the playoff spots we will have to be at our best to try and get a result. Down a few bodies this week again but we will prepare as best we can to see if we can get a result in front of our home fans”, said Wall.

Charlie Crowley, head coach for NUIG Maree, wants to bounce back from last week’s defeat this weekend; “Any away trip is tough but heading to Killorglin is up there with the toughest. They’ve got a great home crowd and it’s a factor that we’ll have to deal with. We lost again last weekend to Neptune so we’ll be looking for the lads to show some type of response to that. Whenever we play as a team on both ends of the floor, that’s when we are a good team.”

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1, LYIT Donegal face Titans this weekend in a fixture where both teams are playing for pride, as they reside at the bottom of the table.

In the MissQuote.ie Division 1, it was a big win for Limerick Sport Huskies on Tuesday, beating Southern Conference toppers NUIG Mystics at home (73-68). They’ll try to continue their success when they face Marble City Hawks away this Saturday. NUIG Mystics themselves host Limerick Celtics on Friday, playing at NUIG Kingfisher (21.00).

MissQuote.ie Division 1 Results:

Limerick Sport Huskies 73-68 NUIG Mystics

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Fixtures:

Sat 12th Feb

C&S Neptune v Moycullen – Neptune Stadium, 16.00

Team 360 Financial Killorglin v NUIG Maree – Killorglin Sports Complex, 19.15

MissQuote.ie Division 1 Fixtures:

Sat 12th Feb

NUIG Mystics v Limerick Celtics – NUIG Kingfisher, 15.00

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Fixtures:

Sat 12th Feb

LYIT Donegal v Titans – LYIT, 18.00