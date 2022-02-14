BASKETBALL: Mixed Weekend For Galway Teams

C&S Neptune were 96-71 winners over Moycullen in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, but they certainly didn’t have it all their own way. The Cork club trailed 45-44 at half-time, before a strong third quarter turned the game in their favour, only conceding eight points and racking up 21 points of their own to lead 75-53 going into the final quarter.

NUIG Maree responded to their first home defeat of the season last weekend with a first road win of the season, overcoming Team 360 Financial Killorglin 84-82 at Killorglin Sports Complex.

There was little between the teams, just a point separated them at half-time (44-43) and at the end of the third (67-66) with the home side in front each time, but it was Charlie Crowley’s outfit who would eventually come out on top. Lovre Tvrdic (22), Jeryn Lucas (15), Eoin Rockall (14) led their offence, while Team 360 Financial Killorglin’s main scorers were Allan Thomas (17), Shane O’Connell (15) and Liam Croke 14.

NUIG Maree head coach Charlie Crowley stated: “Delighted to get that win on the road. The lads showed great character to come back and get the win. We’d be frustrated with a good part of how we played in the game today and we put ourselves in a very tight position. But we dug deep and hit some big shots. We start preparation now for Tralee, for another battle in Kerry.”

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1, LYIT Donegal had to fend off a second half comeback from Titans to emerge as 81-78 winners. They led 40-29 at half-time before the Galway club narrowed the deficit to three points by the end of the third, 60-57, but couldn’t overhaul them in the final quarter. Andy McGeever picked up 33 points, while James Claar had 17 and Luke Cassidy and Emmanuel Amibola had 11 each. Titans top scorers were Malik Thiam (17), Comhghall McCormack (14) and Joseph Coughlan (11).

In MissQuote.ie Division 1, South Conference leaders NUIG Mystics responded to their 73-68 midweek defeat at Limerick Sport Huskies with a 79-62 victory over Limerick Celtics on Friday. Courtney Cecere and Hazel Finn top scored for the victors with 16 points each. Sofia Paska continued her good form for Limerick Celtics with an impressive 25 point haul.

Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill reports.

