BASKETBALL: Maree Looking to Maintain Unbeaten Run in InsureMyVan.ie Super League

University of Galway Maree are unbeaten in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League. They make the trip South to face UCC Demons on Sunday, with head coach Charlie Crowley fully aware of the task at hand.

“We are coming up against a UCC Demons team stooped in Super League pedigree this Sunday. They have done a serious job adding to their squad since promotion and have shown they’re amongst the top teams in the country. We know with UCC Demons that if we don’t play our best and improve on the Garvery’s Tralee Warriors game, we will be blown off the court,” said Crowley

UCC Demons are looking to build on a confidence boosting victory against Moycullen in week three. Their head coach Daniel O’Mahony wants to take that momentum into the Mardyke Arena on SundayL

“We go into the weekend on the back our first win of the season. We know University of Galway Maree are 3-0 and we will need to be at our best for 40 minutes of basketball. They have recruited very strong this year and have looked really good in defeating Garvey’s Tralee Warriors last week.”, O’Mahony added.

Additional Quotes:

“Looking forward to our trip to Galway to face Moycullen on Sunday. Always a tough assignment heading West, so expect no different this weekend. After getting a win last Saturday at home, we are hoping to kick on now and one of our aims at the start of the season was to try and pick up an away win as quickly as possible to give us that belief on the road. This week gives us the opportunity to do that. We will need to have the same focus defensively as last week.”– Declan Wall, Flexachem Killorglin CYMS, head coach.

“Another tough game this weekend against a very good Waterford Wildcats team. I felt we had a really good three quarters against Singleton SuperValu Brunell last weekend but couldn’t close it out in the fourth quarter. Hopefully we will have one or two players back who have been out with injuries which will help us. We are learning what it takes to compete at this level and can hopefully carry some of the good things we did last week into this game.”- Paul O’Brien, University of Galway Mystics

Week 4 Fixtures:

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

October 23rd

13:45|Moycullen v Flexachem KCYMS, Kingfisher Gym.

15:00|UCC Demons v University of Galway Maree, Mardyke Arena.

MissQuote.ie Super League

October 22nd

18:00| Waterford Wildcats v University of Galway Mystics, Mercy Secondary School.