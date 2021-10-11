Basketball: Maree Beat Moycullen in Super League Derby Thriller

NUIG Maree won a thrilling derby match on the opening day of Basketball’s Mens Super League on Saturday – beating Moycullen 70-68.

Croatian Lovre Tvrdic top scored for NUIG Maree with 18, while American Grant Olsson had 21 points in a losing effort for Moycullen.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Gerard Mulreaney caught up with Maree’s new Head Coach Charlie Crowley.

Titans suffered an 82-70 defeat to Drogheda Wolves in Division 1; Joseph Coughlan scored 33 points for Titans.

But NUIG Mystics took a 63-31 victory over Marble City Hawks in the women’s Division 1. Kara McCleane top scored with 17 points.

Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill has the full round-up.

==

InsureMyVan.ie Super League – Round 1 results

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 78-69 C&S Neptune

DBS Éanna 94-88 Killester (OT)

Bright DCU Saints 61-84 Griffith College Templeogue

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 92-78 Team 360 Financial Killorglin

Belfast Star 74-83 UCD Marian

NUIG Maree 70-68 Moycullen

(NUIG Maree: Lovre Tvrdic – 18, Deondre Jackson – 14, Luka Kraljic – 13; Moycullen – Grant Olsson – 21, Josh Marvesley – 13, Kyle Cunningham – 9)

==

MissQuote.ie Super League – Round 1 results

The Address UCC Glanmire 112-41 Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s

Fr. Mathews 64-67 Trinity Meteors

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics 65-53 Killester

DCU Mercy 77-57 WIT Waterford Wildcats

IT Carlow Basketball 54-81 Singleton Supervalu Brunell

==

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 – Round 1 results

Limerick Sport Eagles 77-62 Portlaoise Panthers

Limerick Celtics 111-104 Scotts Lakers Killarney

Killarney Cougars 59-87 UCC Demons

Ej Sligo All-Stars 88-84 McGowans Tolka Rovers (OT)

Ulster University 79-63 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

IT Carlow Basketball 89-59 WIT Vikings

Grand Hotel Malahide 109-53 LYIT Donegal

Drogheda Wolves 82-70 Titans

(Titans: Joseph Coughlan – 33, Pete Brown – 10, Jackson Soper – 8)

==

MissQuote.ie Division 1 – Round 1 results

Limerick Sport Huskies 79-76 Portlaoise Panthers

Limerick Celtics 71-73 Tipperary Knights

Ulster University 70-58 Griffith College Templeogue

Swords Thunder 78-52 LYIT Donegal

Marble City Hawks 31-64 NUIG Mystics

(NUIG Mystics: Kara McCleane – 17, Áine McDonagh – 16, Laura Lopez Morera – 10)