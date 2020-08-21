Basketball Ireland Receives Guidance Over Government Restrictions

Basketball Ireland has received guidance in relation to Tuesday’s government restrictions, which has been obtained by Sport Ireland.

Among those is confirmation that organised indoor training and sports summer camps can take place in multiple pods of 6, once sufficient space is available and strict public health protocols are in place.

Sporting events and matches can continue to be played behind closed doors, however the 6-person indoor participant restrictions do not apply to competition, events or tournaments. Full detailed restrictions can be found below.

Basketball Ireland welcomes these clarifications and would like to thank Sport Ireland for their work in procuring them. We hope that our clubs and squads can now proceed with games, events, tournaments and training, while fully adhering to the guidelines and clarifications provided.

Guideline: Sporting events and matches can continue to take place behind closed doors

A behind closed doors event can include: ‘Any individual involved in the participation, running, delivery, and broadcasting (if relevant) of the event’.

The 6 indoor/15 outdoor participant restrictions do not apply to competition, events, or tournaments.

NGBs & clubs with competition, events, tournaments planned up to September 13th 2020 should go ahead as planned with strict public health measures and protocols in place. No Spectators should attend these events.

Parents/Guardians attending in a safeguarding/supervisory capacity are not classified as a spectator, however strict social distancing and public health guidelines should be adhered to at all times. In that context, one parent/guardian per child is permitted to attend at a sporting event, including a game or training session, should they consider it necessary. These provisions will be subject to strict protocols, which will be issued in the coming days.

Guideline: Sport facilities can remain open. Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools/exercise and dance studios can remain open with strict distancing and other appropriate protective measures in place:

Total Indoor Gym/Facility/Pool use can remain at the previous maximum levels of 50 once there is sufficient space available. In addition, facilities should be extra vigilant of potential congestion points such as entrance/exit points, changing rooms and reception areas ensuring that social distancing and other public health measures are maintained at all times.

Organised sports training within indoor facilities can do so in multiple pods of 6 once sufficient space is available and strict public health protocols are in place.

Swimming and indoor water based activities can do so in pod’s/lanes of 6 once sufficient space is available and strict public health protocols are in place.

Guideline: Exercise and dance classes should be limited to 6 people and observe physical distancing rules. Groups exercising outdoors should be limited to 15 people, including training sessions. There should be no mixing between groups.

Organised Sports training within indoor facilities can do so in multiple pods of 6 once sufficient space is available and strict public health protocols are in place.

Outdoor Exercise & Sports training can do so in multiple pods of 15 once sufficient space is available and strict public health protocols are in place.

Sports Summer Camps can do so in multiple pods of 6 (indoor) and 15 (outdoor) once sufficient space is available and strict public health protocols are in place.

Indoor Exercise & Dance classes should remain at 6 only as per guidance however may operate multiple pods if sufficient space is available and strict public health protocols are in place.

Ratios: Working Example

For Adult Activity, Coaches & Instructors should be included in the pod sizes. For example in outdoor training a ratio of 1:14 could be used. In the case of multiple pods indoors, ratios of 1:11 may be acceptable.

For Underage Activity, Individual Safeguarding Ratio’s will depend on the nature of the activity, the age of the participants and any special needs of the group, Sport Ireland’s general guide include 1:8 for under 12 years of age and 1:10 for over 12 years of age. There should be at least one adult of each gender with mixed parties