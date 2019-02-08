Basketball Ireland Players and Coaches of the Month awards for January announced

The Basketball Ireland Players and Coaches of the Month for January have been announced this week, with the 2019 Cup champions being recognised across the divisions for their success.



In the Men’s Super League, Pyrobel Killester point guard Ciaran Roe has scooped the Player of the Month award for superb performances across both league and Cup in the month of January, including a dazzling 34-point Cup semi-final display against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors. Killester head coach, Brian O’Malley has been awarded the Coach of the Month after leading his team to a first Cup title in nine years.



In the Women’s Super League, it’s also a double win for Cup champions, Courtyard Liffey Celtics, with young shooting star Sorcha Tiernan winning the Player of the Month award for a superb month of January that culminated in a stand-out Cup final performance, while head coach, Mark Byrne has won the Coach of the Month award yet again, after continuing to lead his team through yet another unbeaten month and securing the club’s first Cup title at this level.



Over in the Men’s Division One meanwhile, and the extremely on-form Elijah Tillman of KUBS has secured the Player of the Month award for the Northern Conference following a superb display in January that included a 44-point game against Southern Conference league leaders, Ballincollig. DBS Éanna head coach Darren McGovern has won the Coach of the Month award for the Northern Conference as his side remained unbeaten throughout the month of January (and are now the only Men’s Division One side to be unbeaten) and sit 17-0 at the top of the table.



Ian McLoughlin of Tradehouse Central Ballincollig has won the Player of the Month for the Southern Conference meanwhile following some superb displays for the Cork club in the month of January, while Ballincollig head coach, Kieran O’Sullivan has won another Coach of the Month award after leading his side to back-to-back President Cup titles.



In the Women’s Division One Northern Conference, Cup runners-up, Ulster University Elks have scooped the Player and Coach of the Month awards for the conference, with Kollyns Scarbrough winning the Player of the Month award and head coach, Patrick O’Neill, awarded the Coach of the Month award.



The Southern Conference awards meanwhile are both winging their way to Galway, with Dayna Finn of Maree winning the Player of the Month award and Joe Shields of Maree scooping the Coach of the Month award as the side remained unbeaten throughout January and took home a memorable Women’s Division One National Cup title.

