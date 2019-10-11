Basketball Ireland Launches New #ThursdayTakeover Initiative To Celebrate The Irish Abroad

Basketball Ireland (BI) has this week launched the Thursday Takeover on their Instagram platform. The takeover sees the reins of BI’s Instagram stories handed over every Thursday to the Irish basketball players and student athletes who are living around the world.





The first takeover took place on the BI Instagram page yesterday (October 10th) and featured Aidan Harris Igiehon. Igiehon, who is originally from Clondalkin and started his basketball career with local club, Dublin Lions, is now attending NCAA Division I college, the University of Louisville. Fans of the Basketball Ireland Instagram page got a sneak peek behind the scenes at life in Louisville, including his college studies and his training programme at the university.





Other big names will be taking over the platform in the coming weeks including Irish international Under 20 stars, Claire Melia, Enya Maguire and Dayna Finn, as well as Dublin talent, Sean Flood, and Neptune’s Sean Jenkins and Darragh O’Sullivan to name but a few.





Speaking about the #ThursdayTakeover, Media & Communications Manager at Basketball Ireland, Mary McGuire, stated: “We are thrilled that so many of the Irish abroad have come on board with us to roll out this new initiative. It was brilliant to get a real life look at what goes on in the life of a student athlete when Aidan took over our stories for the day, and he was on hand all evening to answer people’s questions as well, which was fantastic. We’re really looking forward to the coming months as we have some fantastic athletes lined up and ready to tell their story on the page and we can’t wait to see what they get up to.”



The initiative comes just one week after the governing body launched a new support service for young Irish players and their parents as they go through the research process of considering playing and studying in the USA and further afield. The support service aims to answer any questions or queries surrounding the process, ensuring that players and their parents and guardians can make a well-informed decision.



Speaking when the service was launched, CEO of Basketball Ireland Bernard O’Byrne stated: “We hope that parents and guardians will be able to use this support as they look into the options in the USA for their sons and daughters. We aim to provide support and guidance throughout the process, drawing on the vast experience that exists within the Irish basketball community from many current and former players who have been through the process already. With an increasing number of sites and agents offering opportunities to Irish players, it is important for families to know that this service is available for free.”



Former Irish international and current Elite Performance Committee (EPC) member, Suzanne Maguire – who had a Hall of Fame career at Fordham University and has been through the process first hand – added: “Heading to the USA can be an exciting but daunting prospect for any young player. Understanding the eligibility criteria and what questions to ask any potential recruiter are both important tools anyone considering this path should have.”



Players or their parents/guardians who have any questions about the process, or would like to speak to someone further, can submit their query to the dedicated email address: [email protected]



You can follow Basketball Ireland on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/basketball_ireland/?hl=en