Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne Signs New Deal To End Of 2021/22 Season.

The Board of Basketball Ireland has announced that CEO and Secretary General, Bernard O’Byrne, has signed a contract extension. It will be see him stay at the organisation for at least two more seasons, until the end of the 2021/22 season.

O’Byrne joined Basketball Ireland in 2011, since then he has helped clear the NGB’s legacy debt of €1.2m. In the last five years playing membership has increased by 66% to over 30,000 in 227 clubs, while more than 800 schools participate in the sport.

O’Byrne has also been instrumental to Ireland winning the hosting rights for major European events. In 2016 the Annual General Assembly of FIBA Europe took place in Dublin. In 2017 the Under-18 European Championships were held at the National Basketball Arena. It was followed by the 2018 FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries in Cork, while the re-scheduled 2020 FIBA Men’s European Championship for Small Countries will be held in Limerick in 2021.

O’Byrne is also a member of the FIBA Europe Board, elected last year heading the list of 42 candidates. He was subsequently nominated as President of the FIBA Small Nations Commission and was also co-opted to the FIBA World’s National Federations Development Working Group.

Speaking about his contract extension O’Byrne said: “I am delighted that the Basketball Ireland Board has shown confidence in me with this offer and I had no hesitation accepting it. I am eager to keep the upward momentum in Irish basketball going, especially in the light of the current challenges surrounding Covid-19.”

Chairman of the Basketball Ireland Board, Paul McDevitt, welcomed the news that O’Byrne will be staying on for another two years: “Bernard’s leadership has helped Basketball Ireland clear huge debts, due to his hard work and determination. The sport’s profile and participation numbers have also increased immensely. His standing in the game is illustrated by the fact he is an integral member of FIBA, representing Ireland at the top table of basketball.”