Basketball Ireland Annual Awards And President’s Awards For 2019/20 Announced

The Basketball Ireland Annual Awards and President’s Lifetime Achievement Awards for the 2019/20 season have been announced today with three awards going to Galway.

The awards will be presented at the Hall of Fame and Annual Awards ceremony, which is currently due to be held on Saturday, May 30th, at Croke Park. Please note this date is subject to change depending on Covid-19.

The Galway players named are Anthony Ezeonu of St Joseph’s College, The Bish named as Under 16 Boys Schools Player of the year and Moycullen’s Paul Kelly named as Under 20 Male player of the year.

The President’s Lifetime Achievement Awards were also revealed today with Titans Frank Cashman named along with Pat Critchley and Ann Diffney as this year’s recipients.

Adrian O’Neill Reports

Belfast Star’s Delaney Blaylock has scooped the Basketball Ireland Men’s Player of the Year award.

In the Women’s Super League, Shrita Parker of Ambassador UCC Glanmire has been crowned Player of the Year.