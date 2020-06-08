Basketball Ireland Announce New Interview Series ‘Bench Talk’

Current Dublin GAA and Eanna Basketball player Michael Darragh Macauley to launch series



Current Republic of Ireland international and West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph to feature



A new exclusive 10-part online interview series, Bench Talk, featuring a host a of current, former, dual-code and future stars of basketball will air on Basketball Ireland’s Instagram page @Basketball_Ireland from June 10th. The interviews will subsequently be made available across all of Basketball Ireland’s other social media pages.



The first guest is six-time All-Ireland winning Dublin footballer and Eanna Basketball player, Michael Darragh Macauley. He will talk all things basketball, GAA and how he is adapting to the new way of life during the Covid-19 pandemic.



On June 16th, it is very much a family affair with Darren Randolph, the current Republic of Ireland and West Ham goalkeeper and former Ireland U16 basketball international, being interviewed alongside his brother, Templeogue stalwart and Irish international Neil Randolph. The following week Basketball Ireland will have one of the most successful women to play basketball, Michelle Fahy, of Maree Basketball club, join Bench Talk. Current Mayo footballer and former EJ Sligo All-Stars player Aidan O’Shea will also be a guest, on July 22nd.



RTÉ Broadcaster and current Meteors basketball player, Jacqui Hurley will act as host for a selection of these interviews. UCD Marian player and Basketball Ireland commercial manager, Conor Meany, is also lined up to chat to some of his peers in the game.



Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne said: “Basketball is enjoying a renaissance that has been further boosted by ‘The Last Dance’ TV documentary series and has provoked an array of positive conversations across social media. We are thrilled to announce Bench Talk, a 10-part summer series and are hopeful that families, who are largely still stuck at home, will tune in to see some of their Basketball heroes and new faces being interviewed”.



See below the full line-up of guests:

Michael Darragh Macauley: Current Dublin GAA footballer & Eanna Basketball player – 10th June @8pm Darren Randolph & Neil Randolph: Current West Ham & Republic of Ireland goalkeeper & former Irish U16 basketball international & brother Neil, current Templeogue & Irish international basketball player – 16th June @8pm Michelle Fahy: Current Maree & former Irish international basketball player – 24th June @8pm John Carroll: Current Irish international & former University of Hartford basketball player – 1st July @8pm Lindsay Peat: Current Ireland international rugby player, Former Dublin GAA footballer, DCU Mercy and Irish international basketball player – 8th July @8pm Edel Thornton: Current Trinity Meteors & Irish international basketball player – 15th July @8pm Aidan O’Shea: Current Mayo GAA footballer & former EJ Sligo All-Stars basketball player – 22nd July @8pm Pat Burke: Former NBA & Irish international basketball player – 29th July @8pm Grainne Dwyer & sister Niamh Dwyer: Current Fr. Matthews & Irish international basketball player & Grainne and Current Fr. Matthews & former Irish international basketball player, Niamh – 5th August @8pm Kelvin Troy and Daughter Mimi troy: Basketball Ireland Hall of fame inductee Kelvin and daughter Mimi Troy, Former Ulster Rockets basketball player.

Basketball Ireland is inviting their followers to submit questions and topics they’d like covered on ‘Bench Talk’ to Basketball Ireland’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.