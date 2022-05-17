Basketball Ireland and Foróige launch Youth Leadership program

Basketball Ireland are delighted to launch a Youth Leadership program in partnership with Foróige.

It will cater for 30 participants between 15 and 18 years old, with an application process taking place to select suitable candidates.

This exciting program will be delivered by Foróige to develop the skills and qualities for good leadership, challenging participants to use these skills to improve society. The programme recognises the innate leadership capabilities and potential in young people and will offer them the opportunity to hone that potential in a fun and encouraging environment. It has been evaluated by NUI Galway, providing evidence that candidates gain benefits personally and, in their ability, to contribute to their community.

The course will be delivered over 30 hours split between nine sessions, the majority of which will be held online with two visits to the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght required.

Those interested in participating, can apply through the following link. Closing date for applications is the 4th of June.

The program aims:

To enable young people to develop the skills, inspiration, vision confidence and action plans to be effective leaders.

To empower young people to make a positive difference to their society through the practice of effective leadership.

The program will motivate and equip young people to:

Identify their personal strengths and the motivations that inspire them to become leaders.

Develop a clear vision of what they would like to achieve as a leader.

Develop a greater understanding of their style of leadership.

Explore the challenges and difficulties of leadership.

Set clear goals and develop action plans to achieve them.

Develop effective communication skills.

Apply appropriate conflict resolution methods.

Demonstrate problem solving and critical thinking skills as part of a group.

Explore local, national and global issues.

Identify goals and vision for the future.

Plan, research and present a project to their peers on an issue of their choice.

Use a planning tool to organise a team project.

Feedback into Basketball Irelands strategic planning by conducting a research project.

Successful applicants must be available on the following dates: