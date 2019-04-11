Basketball Ireland All-Stars announced

The Basketball Ireland 2018/19 All-Star teams were announced today. The All-Stars were voted for by coaches in each division of the National League. Maree received four All-Stars on the Women’s Division One All-Star Teams Claire Rockall, Dayna Finn, Catherine Connaire and Fiona Scally. The club also have 2 players on the Men’s Superleague All-Star teams; Sean Sellers and Neils Bunschoten. Ailish O’Reilly from NUIG Mystics also received an All-Star in the Women’s Super League.

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League All Stars team

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League All Stars Team One

Paul Dick (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors)

Mike Davis (Belfast Star)

Sean Sellers (Maree)

Mike Bonaparte (DCU Saints)

Jason Killeen (Templeogue)

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League All Stars Team Two

Ciaran Roe (Pyrobel Killester)

Royce Williams (Pyrobel Killester)

Lorcan Murphy (Templeogue)

Eoin Quigley (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors)

Niels Bunschoten (Maree)

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League All Stars Team Three

Elijah Mays (UCD Marian)

Neil Randolph (Templeogue)

Kieran Donaghy (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors)

Luis Filiberto Garcia Hoyos (Pyrobel Killester)

Martins Provizors (DCU Saints)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League All Stars

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League All Stars Team One

Sorcha Tiernan (Courtyard Liffey Celtics)

Allie LeClaire (Courtyard Liffey Celtics)

Briana Green (Courtyard Liffey Celtics)

Grainne Dwyer (Fr Mathews)

Shannon Brady (Fr Mathews)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League All Stars Team Two

Christa Reed (Pyrobel Killester)

Sarah Woods (DCU Mercy)

Bronagh Power Cassidy (DCU Mercy)

Stephanie O’Shea (Maxol WIT Wildcats)

Linda Rubene (Singleton SuperValu Brunell)



Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League All Stars Team Three

Katie Fox (Marble City Hawks)

Tricia Byrne (Singleton SuperValu Brunell)

Ailish O’Reilly (NUIG Mystics)

Miah Spencer (Pyrobel Killester)

Samantha Hyslip (DCU Mercy)





Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One All Stars

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One All Stars Team One

Joshua Wilson (DBS Éanna)

Zack Yonda (EJ Sligo All Stars)

Stefan Zecevic (DBS Éanna)

Andre Nation (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig)

Johnny McCarthy (IT Carlow Basketball)

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One All Stars Team Two

Michael McGinn (Fr Mathews)

Spencer Williams (LYIY Donegal)

Sean O’Brien (Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney)

Ciaran O’Sullivan (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig)

Elijah Tillman (KUBS)

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One All Stars Team Three

Matt Scamuffo (LIT)

Alex Dolenko (Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers)

Mike Pierre (Portlaoise Panthers)

Conroy Baltimore (Abbey Seals Dublin Lions)

Tom Rivard (Gamefootage.net Titans)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One All Stars

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One All Stars Team One

Jamie Sherburne (Portlaoise Panthers)

Dayna Finn (Maree)

Claire Rockall (Maree)

Kollyns Scarbrough (Ulster University Elks)

Amanda Fioravanti (Phoenix Rockets)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One All Stars Team Two

Catherine Connaire (Maree)

Jenna Kaufman (Ulster University Elks)

Claire Melia (Portlaoise Panthers)

Lorraine Scanlon (Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s Castleisland)

Fiona Scally (Maree)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One All Stars Team Three

Amber Deane (Phoenix Rockets)

Enya Maguire (Ulster University Elks)

Rebecca Rabeiro (Trinity Meteors)

Abbey Goodsell (UL Huskies)

Simone Hobdy (Trinity Meteors)