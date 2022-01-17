BASKETBALL: Hazel Finn Does Double Double As NUIG Mystics Win Eight-In-A-Row

In the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, Griffith College Templeogue notched a home victory over Moycullen (71-68).

Grant Olsen (16 points), Kyle Cunningham (15 points) and Ayberk Taylan (11 points) were top scorers for Moycullen.

NUIG Maree’s fixture with Bright DCU Saints was postponed due to COVID-19.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1, Abbey Seals Dublin Lions had a big victory over Titans on Saturday, winning with a 28-point margin (88-60).

Titans had top scorers in Joseph Coughlan (18 points) and Comhghall McCormack (15 points).

It was a full round of action in the MissQuote.ie Division 1 this weekend. NUIG Mystics got the better of Tipperary Knights in their clash, winning 92-65.

NUIG Mystics had Áine McDonagh (17 points) and Hazel Finn (16 points) to thank for their efforts in attack.

Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill reports

Next weekend brings the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup Finals to the National Basketball Arena in Dublin. The action begins on Friday 21st January, and runs across the weekend.

All games will be streamed live on the Basketball Ireland YouTube channel, with the Super League finals set to be broadcast by TG4.

==

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Results

Griffith College Templeogue 71 – 68 Moycullen

NUIG Maree v Bright DCU Saints POSTPONED

==

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Results

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 88 – 60 Titans

==

MissQuote.ie Division 1 Results

NUIG Mystics 92 – 65 Tipperary Knights

==

InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup fixtures

Sunday 23rd January

Women’s Division One National Cup Final – Griffith College Templeogue v NUIG Mystics

==

