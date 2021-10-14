BASKETBALL: Galway Clubs look ahead to round 2 of InsureMyVan.ie Super League

C&S Neptune face off against NUIG Maree in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League this weekend, seeking to bounce back from their day one defeat. Player/coach Colin O’Reilly gave his thoughts. “Looking forward to it.

“There is still a nice excitement to just be back playing competive basketball. As a staff we couldn’t be happier with the workrate and commitment shown from the group and their willingness to dedicate so much time to the club. Saturday brings extra excitement as all first home games do and the hope/plan is to put in a good performance as we continue to build.”

NUIG Maree picked up an opening day 70-68 win over Moycullen. Their new head coach, Charlie Crowley, expects a tough outing against C&S Neptune. “It’s going to be extremely difficult, going down to Cork is never easy. They’re a very well-coached team, they have a terrific coach and player in Colin, so we will have to be at our very best to get anything from the game. But we’re more than capable of matching them, if we put in the performance and work hard.”

Moycullen host Garvey’s Tralee Warriors on Sunday. John Cunningham’s side are looking to bounce back from their narrow defeat last time out.

“It was great to get back to competitive action last weekend after such a long break and, I’m proud of the effort we put in. We had a number of looks at the end of the game to win it and the only disappointment was that we didn’t make one. It’s a tough follow-up for our first home game, with Tralee coming to town, but that brings its own buzz and we’ll be ready to go on Sunday”, Cunningham said.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will be looking to build on their opening day win over Team 360 Financial Killorglin. Head coach John Dowling gave his thoughts ahead of the game “Moycullen have one of the richest traditions in basketball and we always look forward to taking to the floor with them. John (Cunningham) always has his team well organised and well run and it’s going to be tough place to get the win, but we’re looking forward to the battle.”

In the MissQuote.ie Division 1 Limerick Sport Huskies, Tipperary Knights, Ulster University, Swords Thunder and NUIG Mystics will all be aiming to pick up their second wins of of the season.

==

InsureMyVan.ie Super League – Round 2 fixtures

Saturday 16th October

C&S Neptune v NUIG Maree 1830

Sunday 17th October

Moycullen v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 – Round 2 fixtures

Saturday 16th October

Titans v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 1800

MissQuote.ie Division 1 – Round 2 fixtures

Saturday 16th October

NUIG Mystics v Limerick Sport Huskies 1500