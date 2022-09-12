BASKETBALL: Fixtures Confirmed for 2022/23 National League Season

Moycullen travel to Tradehouse Central Ballincollig on the opening day of the Men’s Super League on Saturday, 1st October; while NUIG Maree are in Griffith College Templeogue.

NUIG Maree go to Trinity Meteors in the Women’s Super League the same day.

The InsureMyVan.ie Men’s National League and MissQuote.ie Women’s National League fixtures have been confirmed for the 2022/23 season.

The first round of games will commence October 1st/2nd. The reigning InsureMyVan.ie Super League champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors begin the defence of their title with a difficult local derby at home against Flexachem KCYMS on Saturday October 1st.

2021/22 InsureMyVan.ie Super League and InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup finalists Neptune are hoping the addition of Irish senior men’s international Jordan Blount can help propel them to trophy success. They also face a derby day straight off the bat, welcoming newly promoted InsureMyVan.ie Division One champions UCC Demons to Neptune Stadium.

The MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League gets underway on the same afternoon. Holders The Address UCC Glanmire will also have home comforts to aid them. Killester are the opposition for Mark Scannell’s team.

Plenty of envious eyes will be on Trinity Meteors and new coach Niall Berry, as he pairs Ireland senior women’s internationals Claire Melia and Dayna Finn together for the year ahead. Finn will come up against a familiar face on opening day – her sister Hazel Finn lines out for their opposition NUIG Mystics, who were promoted as MissQuote.ie Division One champions.

The headline news in MissQuote.ie Division One is the addition of five fresh faces for the upcoming season. Two teams will play at this level for the first time. McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles welcome SETU Carlow to Virginia on Sunday October 2nd, while Abbey Seals Dublin Lions will have to wait to begin their charge.

They travel to another new entrant, Moy Tolka Rovers in round two on Saturday, October 8th. The aforementioned Moy Tolka Rovers will be battled hardened by then, they open up on the road against Griffith College Templeogue. The remaining returning teams are St. Paul’s Killarney, who play Marble City Hawks to start the season and Oblate Dynamos, who host a Dublin derby with Swords Thunder.

The most competitive National League this season could be InsureMyVan.ie Division One, as the majority of the 14 teams will believe they can challenge for honours in the upcoming campaign. SETU Carlow’s meeting with Killarney Cougars will get the league underway on Saturday October 1st.

Later that evening, Dwyers of Cork Fr. Matthews play Limerick Celtics in a clash which produced an excellent game of basketball last season and the first day of fixtures is rounded off by the meeting of Scotts Lakers SPK and Limerick Sport Eagles.

Full 2022/23 Season Fixture Lists are attached.

Basketball Ireland National League Round 1 Fixtures:

Saturday, 1st October

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League South Conference

16:00 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Moycullen

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League Cross-Conference

19:30 Griffith College Templeogue v NUIG Maree

MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League

17:30 Trinity Meteors v NUIG Maree

2022/23 Fixture Lists

Full MissQuote.ie Super League fixtures available for download here

Full InsureMyVan.ie Super League fixtures available for download here