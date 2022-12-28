BASKETBALL: Energywise Ireland Neptune vs University of Galway Maree (Men’s Super League Preview with Charlie Crowley)

The InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League continues this Friday (30th December) with table toppers University of Galway Maree away to Energywise Ireland Neptune.

It’s the first of two trips to Cork with Bright St. Vincent’s awaiting in the Cup the following week.

Leading up to the game, University of Galway Maree head coach Charlie Crowley has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Tip-off at Neptune Stadium on Friday is 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, tickets are available from Ireland.basketball/tickets for University of Galway Maree’s National Cup semi-final on Saturday week against Bright St. Vincent’s.

Also this Friday, Moycullen host UCD Marian at the Kingfisher from 7pm.

And at the same venue in the MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League, University of Galway Mystics host Trinity Meteors from 3.30pm.