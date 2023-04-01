BASKETBALL: Emporium Cork Basketball 78-64 University of Galway Maree (National Men’s Super League Final)

University of Galway Maree’s dreams of becoming the first team ever to complete a national Cup/Conference/League treble ended in despair on Saturday (1st April) as Emporium Cork Basketball were crowned InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League champions.

It finished 78-64 to the Munster outfit, who seized the initiative near the end of the first half.

Afterwards, a disappointed Maree head coach Charlie Crowley shared his thoughts with Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team of John Mulligan and Adrian O’Neill reflected on University of Galway Maree’s defeat after the final buzzer.

On Friday night, Titans went down 71-65 to Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in the Under 20 men’s National decider.