BASKETBALL: Charlie Crowley Steps Down as University of Galway Maree Head Coach

Charlie Crowley has stepped down as Head Coach of Men’s National Cup champions University of Galway Maree, after three years in charge.

He led them to a first every National Cup for Galway basketball, to the Southern Conference title and a Super League Play-Off Final this season.

Club Statement:

Coach Charlie Crowley steps down as Head Coach of our Men’s Superleague team. During his time as head coach Charlie has guided our men to:



• A first ever National Cup semi final

• Top of the Southern Conference

• Best outright record in the Superleague

• Winning the first ever National Cup in Galways history

• Superleague playoff Finals



Coach Crowley has embedded the motto “Doubters to Believers” into not only basketball people of Oranmore & Maree but the entire community and to anyone who would listen to him!

Speaking on his decision to step down Charlie had this to say.

“After 3 years as the Head Coach of the Superleague team I’ve decided to take a step done from the role. Throughout my time as the coach I’ve met some of the best people I’ll ever meet, from all different corners of the world.

“When I grew up with the Eoin’s and Steve’s going from game to game week to week, it was our dream for our team to be finally taken seriously. In the last 3 years the amount of work that we’ve put in to make that happen has been incredible and, for the most part, I’ve loved every second of it.

“In year 1 we got ourselves to believe we could do it. In year 2 we got most of our fans to believe we could do it. And in year 3 we did it. I’m a very proud Maree man and will be that for the rest of my life. I acknowledge this past year as one of my greatest achievements both professionally and personally.

“I take great pride in stepping away from this position knowing I gave everything to it, and in return the people involved gave everything they could to this team. To everyone that has changed from Doubter to Believer, thank you for the many memorable nights we had in the Kingfisher.

“This team are hungry and I have no doubt will continue to bring tremendous pride to our parish and the extended Galway basketball community. I look forward to being there front row, every chance I can get. “

Thank you Charlie for your time and effort. Enjoy the well earned time off 💪🏻🔥

