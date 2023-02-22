BASKETBALL: Calasanctius Oranmore Clinch All-Ireland Girls Under 16 Crown

Calasanctius College Oranmore added more national silverware to their growing collection today (Wednesday, 22nd February) when they were crowned All-Ireland under-16 Girls League champions at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

Needing overtime, Richard Burke’s team beat Kerry’s Intermediate School Killorglin 38-36 after overtime.

Aisling Jordan as the game’s top score with 19 points, with Kate Burke getting 11. Grace McAnespie, Jessie Ross, Laoise McDonagh and Cara Cormican also impressed.

Afterwards, Head coach Richard Burke chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Top Scorers:

Calasanctius College : Aisling Jordan (19), Kate Burke (9), Grace McAnespie (4).

Intermediate School Killorglin : Mary Kate Smith (17), Naoishe Burke (11), Emily O’Sullivan (4)

Calasanctius College :

Laoise McDonagh, Bibi Hogan, Jessica Ross, Laura Colleran, Cara Cormican, Aisling Jordan, Isabelle Schumacher, Ellie Martyn, Kate Butler, Grace McAnespie, Kate Burke, Katie Ross.

Coach: Richard Burke

Ass. Coach: Mary Rockall

Intermediate School Killorglin :

Mary Kate Smith, Naoishe Burke, Emily O’Sullivan, Sinead Clifford, Leona O’Sullivan, Aoibhinn O’Donovan, Naoishe O’Donoghue, Aine Hassett, Mary Ellen McDonnell, Rachel Boyle, Avril Rooney, Nicole McCormac.

Coach: Ann Moynihan

Ass. Coach: Angela Hassett