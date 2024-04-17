Bank of Ireland Extends Connacht Rugby Partnership Agreement by Five Years

Fresh agreement with the province underlines the Bank’s commitment to developing the game at all levels across Connacht

Bank of Ireland today announced a five-year extension of its partnership with Connacht Rugby to run until 2028. The Bank has an association with the province dating back to 2018, and today’s announcement reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to the game.

The enhanced partnership agreement, building on the recently announced national partnership with the Irish Rugby Football Union, will see Bank of Ireland extend its support for both the Connacht Men’s and Women’s teams, as well as a range of grassroots competitions across the various age grade competitions in Connacht.

The new agreement represents the most comprehensive partnership of Men’s and Women’s sport in Ireland, representing a significant investment by the Bank in ensuring that rugby continues to thrive all over the island of Ireland. It will see Bank of Ireland deepen its support for Connacht Rugby and the other provinces at all levels of the game.

It is further strengthened by the Bank’s ongoing commitment to the growth of domestic rugby competitions including the Connacht Men’s and Women’s League, Cup and Plate competitions. Underage rugby is a key feature of this agreement with Bank of Ireland continuing to support the Boys’ and Girls’ Cup competitions across a range of age grades which will continue to make a positive contribution to sporting communities in Connacht.

Speaking at the official launch of the Connacht Rugby sponsorship extension, Laura Lynch, Bank of Ireland Chief Marketing Officer said: “Bank of Ireland’s commitment to supporting Connacht Rugby has steadily grown since 2018, and we are thrilled to extend our Connacht Rugby partnership for another five years. It’s an exciting time for rugby in the province, with major developments currently underway, and we are thrilled to be part of this growth story for another five-years.”

“Through our sponsorship we aim to support the growth and development of the game, building on existing successes and ensuring that players from all over the island of Ireland, from local schools and clubs all the way up to the men’s and women’s provincial and national sides have every opportunity to #neverstopcompeting.”

Willie Ruane, CEO of Connacht Rugby said; “This is a significant year for investment into Connacht Rugby, and the welcome support of our longstanding partners is crucial to the future success of rugby in the west of Ireland. We welcome Bank of Ireland’s continued support of rugby in Connacht, from the grassroots all the way up to the Senior sides. With the Bank’s support, we look forward to making further investments in our player pathways and Professional and Women’s squads, that will help drive the growth of rugby across the province for years to come.”

