Bank Of Ireland Connacht Junior Cup And Plate Final Special

This Sunday, The Sportsground will play host to the finals of the Bank Of Ireland Connacht Junior Cup and Plate.

Creggs face Westport in what will be an intriguing final given that neither side has won the Junior Blue Riband in some time. Westport in 2015 when they beat Monivea 14-8 and Creggs waiting even longer, their last cup success coming in 1993 when they beat Connemara 6-3.

The Junior Plate has been in existence since the 1988/89 season and has given us its fair share of classic finals. This year’s edition plans to be just as close with Corinthians Second Team taking on Castlebar.

Galway Bay FM looks forward to both finals and speaks to the head coaches of all four teams.

John Mulligan spoke to all four head coaches ahead of the finals on Sunday.

Starting with the Plate Final, John spoke to the Corinthians Head Coach Michael Harding:

John then spoke to Castlebar Head Coach Alan Bane:

On to the Connacht Junior Cup Final and John first spoke to Creggs Head Coach Tony Dolan:

John then spoke to Westport Head Coach Eddie Walsh:

Connacht Junior Cup – The Road To The Final

Round of Sixteen

Creggs 61 Corinthians 19

Westport 36 Ballyhaunis 14

Quarter Final

Creggs 14 Connemara 12

Westport 15 University of Galway 10

Semi Final

Creggs 22 Ballinrobe 18

Westport 16 Tuam 10

FINAL

Creggs v Westport – Sunday – Sportsground – 3.15pm

Connacht Junior Plate – The Road To The Final

Quarter Finals

Corinthians 19 Sligo 10

Semi Finals

Castlebar 21 Ballyhaunis 7

Corinthians 41 Corrib 6

FINAL

Corinthians v Castlebar – Sunday – Sportsground – 1pm