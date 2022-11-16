Ballygar Hurlers bids to win Connacht Junior Title on Saturday

Ballygar’s hurlers will look to create some history on Saturday afternoon when they take on Easkey from Sligo in the Connacht Junior Club Hurling Final at the Connacht Centre of Excellence (Throw In – 1.30pm).

If they were to win on Saturday it would be the first time since 2011 that the cup would reside in the parish. On that day they beat Calry St Joseph’s by 2-13 to 1-6.

Ballygar did reach the final in subsequent years but was beaten by Carrick of Leitrim in 2018.

This year, John Hanley’s side beat Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough in the Junior A Final and completed the Junior double by beating Salthill/Knocknacarra in the Junior 1 Final to book their place in the Connacht decider against an Easkey side who are ironically managed by another Ballygar man in Brian Healy.

John Hanley spoke to John Mulligan on Wednesday evening as they looked forward to Saturday’s Connacht Final.

The Ballygar Junior Hurling Squad. Pic: Peter Daly