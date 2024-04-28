Ballygar Forest to host part of the Irish Orienteering Championships next weekend

The Irish Orienteering Championships take place over the May bank holiday weekend.

Last year, this event attracted 500 competitors from across Ireland and Europe, with this year hoping to build on that success.

The Championships consist of 4 different orienteering events:

Sprint Championships: The evening of Friday, the 3rd of May in Maynooth University.

Middle Distance Championships: The morning of Saturday the 4th of May in Ballygar Forest, Co Galway

Long Distance Championships: The morning of Sunday the 5th of May at Slieve Bawn, Co Roscommon, with prize giving at the Hodson Bay Hotel, Co Roscommon for Middle & Long Distance that evening.

Relay Championships: On the morning of Monday the 6th of May in Strokestown House, Co Roscommon.

Eric O’Brien is the Operations Manager of Orienteering Ireland and he joined John in studio on Sunday Sport.

More information can be found on their Championship website ioc.orienteering.ie