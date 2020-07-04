Ballinrobe Races Virtual Ladies Day In Aid Of Western Care Association On Friday July 17

Marietta Doran and Mandy Maher to judge

Ballinrobe Races have teamed-up with style supremos Marietta Doran and Mandy Maher for their inaugural virtual ladies’ day on Friday July 17 in aid of Western Care Association.

From the comfort and safety of everyone’s homes, Marietta and Mandy are putting a call out to all ladies to virtually express their own individual style and unique looks that will turn the judges’ heads.

The best dressed lady will win a luxury stay for two at the Lodge at Ashford Castle including dinner and breakfast in Wilde’s Restaurant. Enjoy the stunning views of Lough Corrib from a lake view suite and a complimentary bottle of champagne on arrival. The two finalists will win a pair of complimentary tickets for Ballinrobe’s 2021 ladies’ day along with and a bottle of bubbly each.

To enter the competition, ladies are asked to:

Donate €5 to Western Care Association via the GoFundMe page here: gf.me/u/yc9ucm

Proof of donation will be required to enter the virtual ladies’ day

Between 9am and 7pm on Friday July 17, share a head-to-toe photo of your outfit on Ballinrobe’s Facebook page or Instagram stories, tagging Ballinrobe races, Marietta Doran @marietta_doran and Mandy Maher @mandycatwalk using the hashtag #BallinrobeVLD

Make sure you include details of your entire outfit and where you live – we would love to get entries from all over Ireland and indeed the world

Marietta and Mandy will announce the winner on Ballinrobe’s Facebook page and Instagram at 9pm that evening.

John Flannelly, Ballinrobe Racecourse Manager, said: “Due to Covid-19 and for the safety of racegoers, our race meetings will take place behind closed doors. However, our ladies day is always hugely popular, so we wanted to continue to engage with our female racegoers ahead of our first race meeting on Monday July 20. We put our heads together with Marietta and Mandy and came up with the virtual ladies day concept. Thanks to the Lodge at Ashford for their fabulous prize, we hope everyone has a great night dressing up and having fun while supporting the brilliant services Western Care Association offer people with intellectual and physical disabilities in Mayo.”

TV stylist, event MC and personal shopper, Marietta Doran commented: “I love Ballinrobe’s ladies day. It is a brilliant evening and the fashion is always stunning. Everyone has had a tough few months in lockdown and Mandy and I thought Friday evening, July 17 before Ballinrobe’s first race meeting of 2020, would be a great excuse to have a get together with a few girlfriends, get dressed up and have a great night for a great cause. I’ve no doubt the women, especially from the west of Ireland won’t let us down in the fashion stakes. Mandy and I can’t wait to see all your photos and chat to you virtually on Friday July 17.”

Mandy Maher, owner of Catwalk Modelling Agency, fashion show producer and Ireland AM stylist, said: “I was lucky enough to judge Ballinrobe’s ladies day last year and I was blown away by the style. We hope everyone has stayed safe and well during these strange Covid-19 times but Marietta and I definitely think it’s time we all dust off the cobwebs from the lovely outfits in our wardrobes, our headpieces and high-heels and showcase some wonderful style online. We can’t wait to see everyone’s looks and meet you across Facebook and Instagram on Friday July 17.”

Marietta Doran who will be one of the Judges for Ballinrobe’s Virtual Ladies Day

Mandy Maher who will be one of the judges for Ballinrobe’s Virtual Ladies Day