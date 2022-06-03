Ballinrobe Racecourse Ladies Day is back and now sponsored by The Lodge at Ashford Castle

Pam Richardson-Hoare model, fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer confirmed as judge

Sponsored by The Lodge at Ashford Castle for the first time – the ladies day will take centre stage at Ballinrobe Racecourse on Monday June 20.

Limerick native, model, fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer, Pam Richardson-Hoare has been confirmed as judge with the lucky winner scooping a VIP experience at The Lodge at Ashford Castle which includes two nights bed and breakfast in a Lakeview Suite with dinner on one evening in Wilde’s Restaurant, along with a €1,000 cash prize.

In addition, four runners-up will win dinner for two in Wilde’s Restaurant at The Lodge at Ashford Castle and a bottle of champagne.

Peter Fergus, Manager of The Lodge at Ashford Castle, said: “The Lodge at Ashford Castle is delighted to sponsor ladies day. It is such a special event in the horse racing calendar and the local community, we could not be prouder of our association with Ballinrobe Racecourse. We are really looking forward to a great evening on Monday June 20.”

Judge Pam Richardson-Hoare, remarked: “I am so thrilled to have been invited to judge at The Lodge at Ashford Castle ladies day at Ballinrobe Racecourse this year. I’ve no doubt the style stakes will be high, so I am really excited to see all glamour on the day and have a great day at the races.”

John Flannelly, Manager of Ballinrobe Racecourse, commented: “This is our first time to host ladies day at the racecourse since 2019. So, we are really excited to welcome The Lodge at Ashford Castle team to one of the highlights of our season. It is always a brilliant social event, and we are really looking forward to Monday June 20.”

The first of a seven-race flat card goes off at 5:15pm and there will be live music by Streetwise in the Mask Pavilion after racing.

Raceday tickets and group packages can be purchased online at www.ballinroberacecourse.ie