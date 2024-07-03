Ballinrobe Racecourse July Festival: Two Days of Horse Racing and Fantastic Entertainment for Everyone!

Ballinrobe Racecourse is excited to announce the July Festival on Monday, 22nd July, and Tuesday, 23rd July.

The two-day event features thrilling horse racing and activities for all ages. Monday 22nd is Family Day with the Mike Denver Race Dance taking place after racing on Tuesday 23rd July.

Ballinrobe Racecourse is delighted to welcome back Corvenieos Entertainment who will provide an excellent lineup of free activities for the children to enjoy including Carnival games, Giant Wire, Children’s playground, Comedy Horse Photo Opportunity, Face painting, Stilt walkers, and Cartoon characters. It promises to be a great day out for all the family. Children under 14 go free when accompanied by an adult. Monday’s all-flat card, sponsored by Tote, features the €22,000 TOTE Handicap and the first race goes to post at 5:10pm.

Tuesday evening’s National Hunt card features the Boylesports Handicap Hurdle with a prize fund of €15,000 with the first race off at 5:20pm. After the races, the excitement continues with the Mike Denver Race Dance, hosted in association with the Ballinrobe Festival. Race admission tickets also grant entry to the dance, offering fantastic value at only €15 for a wonderful evening of entertainment.

John Flannelly, the Racecourse Manager, commented: “Horse racing is at the heart of our event, but we also add extra entertainment value with Family Day on Monday and conclude the two days of racing with the Mike Denver Race Dance. Our July meetings are always well attended and with many people on holiday, there’s always a great atmosphere. We look forward to welcoming all families on Monday for family day and we are excited to welcome Mike Denver to Ballinrobe Racecourse for the first time. After last year’s fantastic evening of singing and dancing, I’m certain it won’t disappoint.

John continued: “I’d also like to wish the Ballinrobe Festival well with their events running from 20th July to 28th July in our local town. The initiative and drive of the festival committee to bring a wide range of events to our local community is a credit to them.”

Ballinrobe Racecourse is proud to host events as part of the Ballinrobe Festival, running from Saturday, 20th July to Sunday, 28th July. The Tumbling Paddies will take to the stage in the Mask Pavilion on Friday, 26th July with The 80’s Generation playing live on Saturday, 27th July. The festival concludes with the Queen of the Lakes, a firework display, and an after-party with DJ Fergal Darcy on Sunday 28th July. Tickets for the Ballinrobe weekend festival events are on sale on Eventbrite.

For more information, group packages, and tickets for Monday 22nd and Tuesday, 23rd July, please visit ballinroberacecourse.ie or follow Ballinrobe Racecourse on social media for the latest updates.

Events taking place at Ballinrobe Racecourse

Monday 22nd July – Racing and Family Day

Tuesday 23rd July – Racing followed by the Mike Denver Race Dance

Friday 26th July – The Tumbling Paddies

Saturday 27th July – The 80’s Generation

Sunday 28th July – Queen of the Lakes followed by an afterparty and fireworks with DJ Fergal Darcy.