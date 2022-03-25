Ballinrobe Racecourse ‘Back on Track’ As Normality Resumes Ahead of the 2022 Racing Season

Anticipation is building ahead of the first meeting of the 2022 racing season at Ballinrobe Racecourse. Big crowds are expected for the opening meeting on Friday 8th April with racegoers excited to return to normality at the county Mayo track for the first time in 2 years.

The racing season comprises of ten race meetings from April to September with 8 National Hunt and 2 Flat meetings.

McHale Raceday, the highlight of Ballinrobe’s racing calendar, takes place on Tuesday 31st May, featuring the McHale Mayo National (Grade B) and the McHale Mayo Hurdle. McHale is now entering their 9th year sponsoring the ever-popular race day. The McHale Tiger Roll Beginners Chase, renamed after Tiger Roll, a winner at Ballinrobe in 2016, also remains a closely followed race.

Ballinrobe Racecourse Ladies Day sponsored by The Lodge at Ashford Castle will take place on Monday 20th June with fantastic prizes on offer. The elegant white-washed Lodge set on the magnificent 350-acre Ashford estate has views to rival the best in the world and they have come on board once again to sponsor Ladies Day following their support of Virtual Ladies Day in 2020. Marketing Professional in the IT industry, Model, and Fashion & Beauty influencer, Pam Richardson-Hoare will judge the competition on the day with more information to be released in the coming months.

John Flannelly, racecourse manager commented, ‘We are very excited to return to normality following the tough 2 years of the COVID pandemic. We get back to action again on Friday 8th April and to hear the roar of the crowd as the horses pass the post is one thing that we look forward to most. Ballinrobe is known for a great atmosphere and this aspect has been sorely missed.’

‘Once again, I would like to thank our loyal sponsors who supported us during the last two years and have again committed to sponsor with us again this year. We have 2 race days fully sponsored on May 31st and July 18th by McHale and Tote respectively and the support of all our sponsors is greatly appreciated. We look forward to welcoming back racegoers for a fantastic season at Ballinrobe. ‘

The season kicks off on Friday 8th April and racegoers can avail of a 10% discount on admission when tickets are bought online. Group Raceday Packages and Memberships are now available to purchase online only and cannot be purchased on race day. Find out more at www.ballinroberacecourse.ie

Fixtures 2022

Friday April 8th (e)

Tuesday 3rd May (e)

Monday 30th May (e)

Tuesday 31st May (e)

Monday 20th June (e)

Monday 18th July (e)

Tuesday 19th July (e)

Monday 8th August (e)

Monday 22nd August (e)

Friday 9th September (e)