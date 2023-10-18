Ballinrobe Racecourse awarded prestigious Racecourse Award at the Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards, supported by Godolphin

Ballinrobe Racecourse were awarded the prestigious Racecourse Award at the Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards supported by Godolphin which took place in the Keadeen Hotel in County Kildare on Monday evening last.

The Racecourse Award, chosen by the Irish Stablestaff Association is based on a quality programme evaluation. The survey evaluates each racecourse on a range of criteria relating to facilities for stable employees with the purpose of setting quality standards at all racecourses in Ireland.

Bernard Caldwell, CEO of the Irish Stablestaff Association, commented: ‘It is an honour for us to be able to present Ballinrobe with this award. The management are fantastic and no matter what we ask for, they respond. They are exceptional to work with and we are delighted that they won the award this year.”

Michael Burke, Vice Chairman at Ballinrobe Racecourse commented: “We are delighted with the award and appreciate the honour that is besotted upon us”.

John Flannelly, Racecourse Manager, added: “We appreciate the dedication and hard work of the all stable staff working in the industry. It is only right and fitting that we provide the best possible facilities for those travelling to Ballinrobe.

“We are very proud to have won the award. Development is ongoing at Ballinrobe at the moment. We feel we set a high standard and we aim to maintain and improve upon this. Thank you again to the Irish Stablestaff Association for nominating us for this award and Godolphin for their sponsorship. Finally, I would like to congratulate all the Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Award winners on the night.”