Ballinrobe Racecourse Announced as Winner of Racecourse Award

Ballinrobe Racecourse has been announced as the winner of the Racecourse Award for the Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards (ITEA) supported by Godolphin.

Ballinrobe Racecourse was chosen by the Irish Stable Staff Association based on a quality programme evaluation. The survey evaluates each racecourse on a range of criteria relating to facilities for stable employees with the purpose of setting quality standards at all racecourses in Ireland.

John Flannelly, Manager, Ballinrobe Racecourse, said “We are delighted to receive the Racecourse Award this year. We are continuously working to provide the best quality facilities for the racing industry at Ballinrobe. It is wonderful to be recognised by the stable employees for our efforts and we are looking forward to opening our new catering facility for stable staff and trainers in 2024’.

Ten winners for the Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards (TIEA), supported by Godolphin, were announced including Ballinrobe Racecourse on Monday, with the selected individuals representing Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Mayo, Meath and Waterford.

Since 2015, Godolphin has sponsored the awards which recognise and showcase the skills, experience and dedication of the woman and men in the Thoroughbred breeding and racing industry. The awards ceremony will take place Monday, Oct. 16 at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge, County Kildare, at which time the flagship award–the Irish Racing Excellence Award–will also be announced and presented to one of the 10 winners.

The eight individual Irish TIEA winners are:

Niall Amond, Travelling Head Lad, Jessica Harrington, County Kildare

Caitriona Bolger, Barn Manager, Gordon Elliott, County Meath

Natalie Bradley, Yard Supervisor, Eoin Griffin, County Kilkenny (Newcomer Award)

Paddy Duffy, Assistant Trainer, Shane Duffy, County Laois

Alex Hutter, PA / Racing Secretary, Gordon Elliott, County Meath

Nico Jenjic, Travelling Head Lad, Michael Halford & Tracey Collins, County Kildare

Nicole Kent, Racing Secretary, Henry de Bromhead, County Waterford

Ciara Robinson, Travelling Head Person, Ado McGuinness, County Dublin

A Special Recognition Award goes to the Henry de Bromhead team as an acknowledgment of their professionalism and resilience in the aftermath of the tragic passing of Jack de Bromhead.

Each Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Award winner will receive a specially commissioned trophy by sculptor Ani Mollereau and €4,000. An additional €2,500 will be awarded to their employers to be used for the benefit of each winner’s colleagues.

Ballinrobe Racecourse will receive €2,500 to be spent on upgrading facilities that will benefit stable employees along with an Ani Mollereau trophy.

The Irish Racing Excellence Award winner will receive an additional €5,000 and €2,500 for their employer to be used for the benefit of their work colleagues.

Joe Osborne, Managing Director, Godolphin Ireland, said: “All of us at Godolphin are delighted to continue our support of this industry talent showcase. The high standard of the award winners is truly inspirational. Each recipient deserves our praise and gratitude for the work they do keeping Irish thoroughbreds consistently successful in an intensely competitive global sport.”

Michael O’Rourke, chair of the judging committee, said: “Congratulations to this year’s Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Award winners – they are all shining examples of the talent and skill we are so lucky to have working within the racing and breeding industry. I would also like to give thanks to all the judges who gave their input and time so freely.”