Ballinrobe May Festival featuring ‘Home to Mayo’ Festival showcase and McHale Raceday

One of the highlights of the Ballinrobe fixture list is the two-day May Festival which includes a ‘Home to Mayo’ Festival showcase on Monday May 30 and features the McHale raceday on Tuesday May 31, the County Mayo racecourse’s richest race day.



Specialist farm machinery company, McHale are now in their ninth year of sponsoring the entire jumps card on Tuesday May 31. Broadcast on TG4, the first race goes to post at 4:35pm and feature races on the day include the McHale Mayo National of €60,000 and the McHale Mayo Hurdle of €30,000, both the most valuable races to be run at Ballinrobe this season. The McHale Tiger Roll Beginners Chase, named after the two-time Aintree Grand National hero, and a winner at Ballinrobe in 2016, also remains a very competitive race.



Paul McHale, McHale Marketing Manager, commented:

“We are delighted to be sponsoring Ballinrobe Races for the ninth year in a row. Our relationship with the racecourse has developed greatly over the years as has the annual McHale raceday. We look forward to another exciting days racing on Tuesday 31st May and in particular the graded McHale Mayo National.”



In partnership with Mayo County Council, the award-winning Fianna Phadraig Pipe Band, will perform at the races as part of the ‘Home to Mayo’ Festival and will launch the two-day Festival on Monday May 30. The first of seven races on Monday goes to post at 5:10pm.



John Flannelly, Ballinrobe Racecourse Manager, commented:

“We are really looking forward to our May Festival and have lots of exciting plans lined-up over the two days, in addition to the great racing on offer. We are delighted to partner with McHale once again for the hugely popular McHale Raceday.



“We are also very proud to be part of the brilliant ‘Home to Mayo’ Festival and help showcase our wonderful county – The Fianna Phadraig Pipe Band will certainly bring a special atmosphere to the racecourse and kick-start the festival in style. I would encourage everyone to buy their tickets online and avail of a 10% discount.”



All tickets bought online include a 10% discount.

