Ballinderreen Wins 2023 County Intermediate Hurling Title – Commentary and Reaction

Ballinderreen are the WINAHOMEGALWAY County Intermediate Hurling Champions for 2023 after a 3-18 to 2-18 win over Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry in the Final played in Duggan Park on Saturday afternoon.

This was their third title after previous wins in 2000 and 2017.

Here is the Commentary on their famous win with Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell.

Niall Canavan with the Full Time Report.

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to Ballindereen Manager Keith Connolly.

Sean also spoke to Joint Captains Roy Lane and Kieran Meehan.