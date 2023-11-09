Ballinderreen to face Tooreen in Connacht Intermediate Hurling Final

The delay in playing the London Senior Hurling Final has led to Mayo side Tooreen being given a bye into the Connacht Intermediate Hurling final against Ballinderreen on November 26th in Athleague. The London decider between St Gabriels and Brothers Pearse has been postponed twice because of objections to the eligibility of a Robert Emmets player as Emmets had beaten St Gabriels in the semi-final before being thrown out of the competition. The matter is now in the hands of the DRA.

Connacht Intermediate Hurling Final:

Ballinderreen (Galway) v Tooreen (Mayo)

Sunday, Nov 26th in Athleague 1.30pm