22 November 2023

Ballinderreen Intermediates bid for Connacht Club Glory on Sunday

On Sunday, Athleague will be the venue for the Intermediate Hurling Club Final between Ballindereen and Tooreen.

The sides have met in the final previously in 2017 in a game that was won by the Mayo Champions on a final score of 1-15 to 1-11 and are the defending Connacht Champions after beating Moycullen last year by 1-15 to 0-14.

Ballinderreen became County Intermediate Hurling Champions after a 3-18 to 2-18 win over Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry in the Final played in Duggan Park. 

Their joint captains Roy Lane and Kieran Meehan and Manager Keith Connolly spoke to Sean Walsh.

 

The two sides met in the 2017 Connacht Intermediate final when Tooreen won by 1-15 to 1-11, becoming the first club from outside Galway to win the title and sparking a run that has seen the Mayo side win four out of the last five provincial Intermediate titles. The only game Tooreen have lost in Connacht since then was the 2018 final to Oranmore Maree, who went on to win the All-Ireland title. The Connacht Tribune report from 2017 is below:

