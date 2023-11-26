Galway Bay FM

26 November 2023

Ballinderreen are beaten in Connacht Intermediate Hurling Club Final

It was a disappointing afternoon for Ballinderreen in Athleague on Sunday when they were beaten 0-21 to 0-19 by Tooreen in the Connacht Intermediate Hurling Club Final.

The Full Time report from Niall Canavan

After the game, Niall got the thoughts of Match analyst Cyril Farrell and also Adrian Hession from Tooreen.

Sean Walsh spoke to Ballinderreen Manager Keith Connolly.

Sean also spoke to the Tooreen Manager Ray Larkin.

 

