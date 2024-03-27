Galway Bay FM

27 March 2024

Ballinasloe’s Isaac Oliver in Ireland Boys Squad for under-16 Golf Quadrangular in Scotland

Ballinasloe Golf Club’s Issac Oliver has been named in the Irish Squad for the forthcoming U16 Quadrangular in Scotland next week.

Oliver is the only Connacht golfer named in either the boys or girls squads for the championship that takes place between the 3rd and 5th of April in Ayr.

The squads for the upcoming U-16 Quadrangular have been announced ahead of Ireland’s trip to Scotland next week.

The matches which take place between 3 to 5 April will be held at Ayr Belleisle and will be in foursomes and singles formats.

Adam Fahey (Portmarnock), Hannah Lee-McNamara (Royal Portrush) and Niamh O’Grady (Royal Dublin) will look to bring their experience, having taken part in last year’s event.

The Boys’ squad is made up of Fahey, Eoin Burrows (Belvoir Park), Jack McKenna (Co. Louth), John Moran (Portmarnock), Isaac Oliver (Ballinasloe) and William Walshe (Delgany).

The Girls’ squad sees Lee-McNamara and O’Grady team up with Molly Campbell (Hollinwell) and Gemma McMeekin (Royal Portrush).

U-16 Quadrangular

Boys 

Eoin Burrows (Belvoir Park)

Adam Fahey (Portmarnock)
Jack McKenna (Co. Louth)

John Moran (Portmarnock)

Isaac Oliver (Ballinasloe) 

William Walshe (Delgany)

U16 Boys Coach – Ian Kearney

U16 Boys Captain – Liam Troy (Thurles)

Girls

Molly Campbell (Hollinwell)

Hannah Lee–McNamara (Royal Portrush)

Gemma McMeekin (Royal Portrush)

Niamh O’Grady (Royal Dublin)

U16 Girls Captain – Brenda Craig (Roganstown)

U16 Girls Coach – Michelle Carroll.

