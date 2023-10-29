Ballinasloe wins County Junior 1 Hurling Final – Commentary and Reaction

Ballinasloe won the County Junior 1 Hurling Title on Sunday overcoming Salthill/Knocknacarra in a thriller in Pearse Stadium.

Their 0-19 to 1-13 win means that they will be playing in the Intermediate grade next year.

Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell are the commentators of this game that was broadcast on Galwaybayfm.ie

Presented by John Mulligan

Niall Canavan has the Full Time match report.

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to Ballinasloe joint captain Cathal O’Hanlon.