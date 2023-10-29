Galway Bay FM

29 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Ballinasloe wins County Junior 1 Hurling Final – Commentary and Reaction

Share story:
Ballinasloe wins County Junior 1 Hurling Final – Commentary and Reaction

Ballinasloe won the County Junior 1 Hurling Title on Sunday overcoming Salthill/Knocknacarra in a thriller in Pearse Stadium.

Their 0-19 to 1-13 win means that they will be playing in the Intermediate grade next year.

Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell are the commentators of this game that was broadcast on Galwaybayfm.ie

Presented by John Mulligan

Niall Canavan has the Full Time match report.

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to Ballinasloe joint captain Cathal O’Hanlon.

County Junior 1 Hurling Champions Ballinasloe

Share story:

University of Galway are National Volleyball Champions

The University of Galway are the National Intervarsity Champions for 2023 after a 3-0 win over UCC on Sunday evening. The college will now travel to Engla...

St Thomas are crowned County Senior Hurling Champions for the sixth year in a row - Commentary and Reaction

St Thomas are the County Senior Hurling Champions for the sixth year in a row following their 2-12 to 1-13 win over Turloughmore in Pearse Stadium on Sund...

County Junior 1 Hurling Final, Salthill/Knocknacarra v Ballinasloe

Join us for the live online stream of the County Junior 1 Hurling Final between Salthill/Knocknacarra and Ballinasloe, starting at 11:45am this Sunday, wi...

Mullagh wins County Senior B Hurling Title - Commentary and Reaction

Mullagh are the Brooks County Senior B Hurling Champions following an exciting Final replay win over Ahascragh/Fohenagh in Duggan Park on Saturday Afterno...