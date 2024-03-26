Ballinasloe Town Ready For Hollywood Movie Night in April

Ballinasloe Town AFC are currently undertaking the biggest fundraiser in their 53-year history as they prepare to host a Hollywood Movie Night at the Shearwater Hotel on Saturday, 13th April 2024.

The night will see six movies, involving club members and the locals in the cast, with judges and the audience selecting the winners of the local Oscars.

As well as filming, each group/film are fundraising to make by holding events as the club gathers funds for the ambitious plans to resurface their main pitch with Astro turf, all ranging from table quizzes to raffling off tickets.

On the night, movie stars on the red carpert will be from productions like ‘The Banshies of Inisherin,’ ‘Bridesmaids,’ ‘Father Ted,’ ‘Nuns on the Run,’ ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’ and ‘The Snapper.’

At one of the events, Ballinasloe Town AFC Bjorn Manning sat down and chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Tickets are just €30 for the Hollywood Movie Night and further details can be found on the Ballinasloe Town AFC Facebook page. Click HERE

If you can’t make it on the night but would like to donate to the club’s fundraising plans, check out their idonate page. Click HERE