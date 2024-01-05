Ballinasloe Rugby Legend Noel Mannion to be Inducted into the Galway Sports Stars Hall of Fame

Share story:

Ballinasloe’s Noel Mannion will be inducted into the Medtronic Galway Sports Stars Hall of Fame on January 19th at the Galway Bay Hotel.

The rugby legend scored one of Ireland’s greatest-ever tries against Wales in Cardiff Arms Park in 1989, and also went over the whitewash twice against Japan in the 1991 World Cup.

As well as representing Connacht 34 times, he also was part of the Galway senior football panel in 1987, winning a Connacht medal and playing against Cork in that year’s semi-final.

After hearing the news, Noel chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.