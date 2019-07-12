Ballinasloe Hosts 2019 Aldi Connacht Community Games Finals This Weekend

The Ballinasloe and Kiltormer areas will host the finals of Connacht Community Games tomorrow with the finals getting underway at 10.30am.

Approximately sixty teams will be in Ballinasloe tomorrow with all five counties represented. They are spread out like this…

Sligo (15 Teams)

Mayo (10 Teams)

Galway (13 Teams)

Roscommon (14 Teams)

Leitrim (6 Teams)

Teams will compete in Futsal (Boys and Girls U/13 and U15), Gaelic Football (U/10 mixed and U/12 & U/14 Girls), Rounders (Boys And Girls U/13), Tag Rugby (U/11 and U/14 Mixed), Skittles (U/12 & U/14 Mixed), Soccer (Boys U/12, Girls U/15 and Girls U/12 7 a side) and Spikeball (Boys and Girls U/14).

With the sports being played at the following venues.

Duggan Park, Gaelic Football boys,

Ballinasloe GAA pitches, Gaelic Football Girls,

Kiltormer Sports complex, Futsal,

Ballinasloe Soccer pitches, Soccer,

Fair Green, Rounders,

Ballinasloe Rugby club, Tag Rugby,

Library, Skittles,

Emerald Ballroom, Spikeball.

All Winning Teams will go on to represent Connacht at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in UL on the 16th to 18th August 2019.

The U/11 Hurling team from Oranmore/Maree, the U/14 Camogie Team from Bullaun/New Inn and the U/16 Skittles Team from Ballaghaderreen have already booked their place at the National Finals.