Ballinasloe Golf Club celebrate All-Ireland success

Ballinasloe ended a 129-year wait for senior inter-club glory on Sunday after beating Malahide in the final of the Flogas Mixed Foursomes. The East Galway club had their Captains Prize on Saturday and there was still a massive turnout to cheer on their team in the rain. The pairing of Ciaran Smyth and Enda Jennings secured the winning point, 3&1, on the 17th green for a 3-2 win and their place in the history books. Aidan Grenham and Lena Donohue also won 3&2 with Mark Conneely and Mary Goode 6&4 victors. Ballinasloe won the first three matches and it was enough to hold off the brave challenge of Malahide.

“I’m chuffed, thrilled for all our team, all our club,” said Ballinasloe Team Captain John Hurley. “There must be no one left in Ballinasloe today, the support that came up here to Knightsbrook was immense. And the shouts and roars around about the golf course, I’ll take with me for a long long time. I’m so proud of the team, so proud of the panel.”