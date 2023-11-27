Galway Bay FM

27 November 2023

Ballinasloe beaten in Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final – The Commentary

Ballinasloe was beaten on Saturday afternoon in the Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final at the Connacht GAA Centre in Bekan.

They were down to Easkey from Sligo on a final score of 1-18 to 2-12.

Here is the commentary of the game with Niall Canavan and Frank Browne.

