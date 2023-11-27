Ballinasloe beaten in Connacht Junior Hurling Club Final – The Commentary

27 November 2023
~1 minutes read
27 November 2023
~1 minutes read
Droopys Mandolin owned by Pat and Alan Dobbs put in a peerless performance in winning the Fonez Galway Oaks Final at Galway Greyhound Stadium on Friday Ni...
Killannin captured the U19 A football championship county title on Saturday with a fully deserved 0-15 to 3-3 win over Corofin in Pearse Stadium. With the...
After provincial final defeats for Monivea Abbey, Ballinderreen, and Ballinasloe at the weekend, there are now just two Galway teams left standing Corofin...
It was a good weekend for Galway Clubs in the last 64 of the FAI Junior Cup with both Knocknacarra and Mervue United advancing to the last 32. Knocknacarr...