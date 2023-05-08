Back to Back Connacht Senior Football Titles For Galway – Commentary and Reaction

Galway had too much for Sligo in the Connacht Senior Football Final yesterday in McHale park, winning by 2-20 to 12 points.



Matthew Tierney starred for Padraic Joyce’s side, finishing with a personal tally of 2-7.

It was the first time that Galway had won back to back Connacht Senior Football titles since winning in 2002 and 2003.

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of the game from Ollie Turner and Barry Cullinane.

Presented by John Mulligan.

Jonathan Higgins has the Full Time report

After the game, Jonathan spoke to Damian Comer

Jonathan also spoke to Johnny Heaney

Jonathan then got the thoughts of two goal hero Matthew Tierney

Finally, Jonathan spoke to Galway Manager Padraic Joyce