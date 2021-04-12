Away Opening Fixtures For Galway’s Hurlers And Footballers In Allianz National Leagues

print

Galway’s fixtures for the Allianz National Football and Hurling Leagues have been revealed with the hurlers first up on Saturday May the 8th away to Westmeath in Cusack Park Mullingar at 2pm.

A week later on Saturday May the 15th, the Galway senior footballers will begin their National League division one campaign with a trip to Austin Stack Park Tralee to face Kerry at 3pm with the hurlers playing their first home game against All-Ireland champions Limerick in Pearse Stadium the following day, Sunday the 16th, at 3.45pm.

The fixtures have been drawn up so not to have both teams playing on the same day. The remaining Hurling games will see Galway away to Tipperary on Saturday the 22nd in Semple Stadium at 1.30pm, At home to Waterford on the 6th of June and away to Cork on Sunday the 13th of June.

Meanwhile, the footballer’s first home game will be at home to Roscommon on Sunday the 23rd of May with their last game at home to All-Ireland Champions Dublin on Sunday the 30th of May at Pearse Stadium.

The top two teams in each group of their division of the Allianz National Football League will meet in league Semi-Finals on the weekend of the 12th and 13th of June with the league final on the 19th and 20th of June but only if they are not playing in the championship a week later.

There will be no Division 1 Hurling League quarter-finals, semi-finals, or Final played. There will either be joint winners for 2021, or or if the teams that win Div 1A and Div 1B meet in the Championship, this will double as a League Final.

The Division 1 Hurling League Relegation Play-off will be played as curtain raiser to Senior Hurling Semi Final in August.

Galway’s Fixtures For The Allianz National Hurling League are as follows….

Saturday May 8th 2021 – Westmeath v Galway at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar – 2pm

Sunday 16th May 2021 – Galway v Limerick at Pearse Stadium – 3.45pm

Saturday 22nd May 2021 – Tipperary v Galway at Semple Stadium, Thurles – 1.30pm

Sunday 6th June 2021 – Galway v Waterford at Pearse Stadium – 3.45pm

Sunday 13th June 2021 – Cork v Galway at Pairc Ui Chaoimh – 1.45pm

Galway Fixtures For The Allianz National Football League are as follows

Saturday 15th May 2021 – Kerry v Galway at Austin Stack Park, Tralee – 3pm

Sunday 23rd May 2021 – Galway v Roscommon at Pearse Stadium – 2pm

Sunday 30th May 2021 – Galway v Dublin at Pearse Stadium, 3.45pm