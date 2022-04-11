ATU Galway Sports Ball & Awards Night

On April 6th after a two year hiatus, ATU Galway celebrated a successful year in sports by recognising many individual and team performances at their Sports Ball & Awards night held in the Clayton Hotel. This was the final event where we would recognise the successes of many of our students who have worn the GMIT Falocns jerseys with pride. Students and staff were joined by the newly appointed ATU president Dr. Orla Flynn, alongside special guest, Republic of Ireland soccer star Stephanie Roche.

The overall sports personality of the year award went to Aaron McManus of the successful Trench Cup football team from Teemore in county Fermanagh.

In a year where GMIT Falcons won silverware in Ladies Basketball, Volleyball, Mens Soccer, Gaelic Football, Fresher 2 Hurling, Camogie and Boxing the overall GMIT Falcons Team of the Year award went to Men’s Volleyball for their hugely successful year.

Full list of all award recipients lister below.

Archery – Rolandas Balaisis

Athletics – Reakwon Lucciano

Badminton – Umar Tayyab

Boxing – Aoibhe Carabine

Camogie – Sarah Harding

Cheerleading – Wiktoria Jagielska

Fresher Hurling – Robbie Meehan

Fresher football – Jack Livingstone

Ladies Basketball – Emma Fagan

Ladies Football – Lauren McLoughlin

Ladies Soccer – Hannah Plummer

Ladies Volleyball – Manon Bourguet

Men’s basketball – James Leigh

Men’s Rugby – Matthew Mcnabola

Men’s soccer A – Callum Browne

Men’s soccer B – Jordon Waldron

Men’s Volleyball – Raymond Loo

Senior Football – Johnny McGrath

Senior Hurling – Kevin Cooney

Sports Personality of the Year – Aaron McManus

Team of the Year – Men’s Volleyball