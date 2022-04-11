ATU Galway Sports Ball & Awards Night

On April 6th after a two year hiatus, ATU Galway celebrated a successful year in sports by recognising many individual and team performances at their Sports Ball & Awards night held in the Clayton Hotel. This was the final event where we would recognise the successes of many of our students who have worn the GMIT Falocns jerseys with pride. Students and staff were joined by the newly appointed ATU president Dr. Orla Flynn, alongside special guest, Republic of Ireland soccer star Stephanie Roche.
The overall sports personality of the year award went to Aaron McManus of the successful Trench Cup football team from Teemore in county Fermanagh.
In a year where GMIT Falcons won silverware in Ladies Basketball, Volleyball, Mens Soccer, Gaelic Football, Fresher 2 Hurling, Camogie and Boxing the overall GMIT Falcons Team of the Year award went to Men’s Volleyball for their hugely successful year.
Full list of all award recipients lister below.
Archery – Rolandas Balaisis
Athletics – Reakwon Lucciano
Badminton – Umar Tayyab
Boxing – Aoibhe Carabine
Camogie – Sarah Harding
Cheerleading – Wiktoria Jagielska
Fresher Hurling – Robbie Meehan
Fresher football – Jack Livingstone
Ladies Basketball – Emma Fagan
Ladies Football – Lauren McLoughlin
Ladies Soccer – Hannah Plummer
Ladies Volleyball – Manon Bourguet
Men’s basketball – James Leigh
Men’s Rugby – Matthew Mcnabola
Men’s soccer A – Callum Browne
Men’s soccer B – Jordon Waldron
Men’s Volleyball – Raymond Loo
Senior Football – Johnny McGrath
Senior Hurling – Kevin Cooney
Sports Personality of the Year – Aaron McManus
Team of the Year – Men’s Volleyball