Atlantic Masters Swimming Club Celebrates Tenth Anniversary This November

One of the biggest open water swimming clubs in the country will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

From an initial membership of just three, Atlantic Masters Swimming Club has over 100 members and has achieved so much in the past 10 years from at least 100 crossings of Galway Bay to the big Channel Swims like the English and North Channel.

It has also raised a vast amount of money for various charities including Cancer Care West, RNLI, OMCSU plus many more.

To celebrate this achievement, the club will hold an exceptional anniversary night out in the Ardiluan Hotel on November 16th with a 3 course meal, wine reception and some very special guests.

Fergal Madden and Christina Hyland joined John Mulligan in the studio on Saturday Sport.